October is Child Health Month. Come out to any of many events to support awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing Child Health Month throughout October, to celebrate and raise awareness about programs dedicated to the health of Tennessee's children.

TDH partnered with parents, caregivers, teachers and community members to equip the state's children with the resources and information needed to ensure a good quality of life.

‘’As a parent and pediatrician, I know the importance of keeping children healthy and safe,’’ said Assistant Commissioner for the Department of Health and Director of the Division of Family Health and Wellness Tobi Amosun, MD, FAAP. ‘’From immunizations to nutrition tips, local health departments offer opportunities for parents and caregivers to make sure children receive the important care they need and deserve.’’

TDH has chosen the theme "New Beginnings" to help the many Tennesseans facing all of the challenges and fallout of the last two years.

Some of the areas that will receive focus as a result of this month's programs are:

tobacco and substance abuse prevention

promoting healthy eating habits and healthy drinks

weekly child health topic lunch and learns

social and emotional health

children with special health care needs

preventing childhood trauma

For activities and events in your area, check out the TN.gov website.