CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The man suspected in the shooting death of a Hopkinsville police officer has been shot and killed by police.
There is a heavy police presence at the Cracker Barrel off exit four in Clarksville as police investigate.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were involved in the shooting of James Decoursey.
No MCSO deputies were hurt.
Officers say Decoursey shot Officer Phillip Meacham yesterday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on their way to the scene.
This is a developing story, stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates.