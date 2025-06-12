Off to Omaha! Murray State fans celebrate their Cinderella team heading to the College World Series

MURRAY, Ky. (WTVF) — Murray State University's baseball team is heading to the College World Series in Omaha this weekend, and the small Kentucky community is rallying behind their Cinderella story.

The Racers secured their first-ever appearance in the College World Series after stunning Duke in Durham earlier this week.

"We're in far Western Kentucky, who's ever heard of us?" said Emily Kennedy, a Murray State fan who came to campus Wednesday to celebrate the team's send-off.

The excitement was palpable as fans gathered to cheer on the team with horns honking, sirens blaring, and applause erupting as the team bus departed.

"They believe in themselves, and we believe in them," Kennedy said. "This is awesome, we are so excited."

"It's a huge deal, not only for the team and the school, but the community," said Zach Simmons, who also attended the bus send off Wednesday. "Whether you went to school here at Murray State, or you're just in town, like everybody supports Murray State Athletics."

The small-town university with around 10,000 students has captured national attention with their unexpected success.

"This team just continues to defy those odds," Simmons said.

An opportunity of a lifetime

Simmons grew up a Murray State fan, but he knows so much more about the team because of his position — Editor-in-Chief of The Murray State News. The student-run paper normally stops printing during summer, but Simmons explained why they're making an exception.

"If something big happens, we're going to cover it," he said. "It doesn't get much bigger than this!"

Simmons has secured credentials to cover the team in person in Omaha, bringing the experience back to those who can't make the trip.

"I want the community that can't be in Omaha, I want them to feel like they're along the ride with me," he said.

The Murray State Racers will begin their quest for a national championship when they take the field at the College World Series on Saturday against UCLA.

