NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two law enforcement officers show us the definition of friendship, when one of them donates his kidney to the other.

Whitfield County Sheriff Deputies Jeffrey Diak and David Headrick are recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center this weekend, after undergoing surgery Thursday.

44-year-old Headrick was diagnosed with kidney disease a few years ago and last year was put on dialysis. The deputy sheriff, who is assigned as a school resource officer at Westside Middle School in Georgia had to sit for three hours a day, three days a week, to get his kidneys filtered through the dialysis process.

After putting a post on social media saying that he needed a kidney donor, his coworker answered.

"Without hesitation I called him up and said I wanted to help him out," said Jeffrey Diak. "He helped me when I was young, starting my career so I wanted to help him any way I could."

They've only known each other for four years. David calls 29-year-old, Jeffrey, a brother now.

"It's been a lengthy process but he stood beside me the whole time," said David Headrick.

The two hope to be released from the hospital on Sunday and head home to Dalton, Georgia.

While insurance will be covering a portion of the surgery, there are a lot of expenses associated with this surgery that will not be covered. If you want to chip in, you can go on their gofundme page.