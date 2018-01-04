Officer Gilmore Remembered In Celebration Of Life Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Family, friends and law enforcement officials remembered Officer Joseph Gilmore in a celebration of life service in Nashville.

Officer Gilmore, a correctional officer with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, was killed in a car crash.

He was driving back to Nashville from Illinois. He's from St. Louis, Illinois, but went to school at Fisk University where he played basketball.

Thursday's service was held at the Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. His body will be taken back to his hometown Friday where a funeral will be held next week.