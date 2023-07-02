Officer involved shooting in Gallatin being investigated by TBI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night, the TBI confirmed reports of an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of College Street in Gallatin.

"Please avoid the area of College St. near E. Eastland and E. Broadway as the road is currently closed," a Facebook post from the Gallatin Police Department said.

The TBI has been recruited to investigate the shooting at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

"We will provide additional information as agents have had an opportunity to assess and investigate the scene," a statement from the TBI said.

This is a breaking news situation. We will update you as soon as we have more information.