Officer Josh Baker among 5 Metro officers shot on-duty in past decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officer Josh Baker is at least the fifth Metro Nashville police officer to be shot while on-duty in the last decade.

Baker, a 14-year veteran of the department, was shot Friday morning during a traffic stop on Brick Church Pike. Police said he and a woman – identified as Nika Nicole Holbert – were wounded in a shootout and taken to area hospitals, where Holbert later died.

Baker, who is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is the third Metro police officer to be shot while on-duty in the past 10 years.

In November 2012, Officer Faye Denson was shot during a foot chase of an armed 18-year-old.

In October 2019, Officer Samuel Galluzzi was hit twice during a shootout on Buena Vista Road.

In December 2016, Officer Terrance McBride was injured while serving outstanding warrants to a suspect at the Cumberland Inn in East Nashville.

Two years prior, Officer John Downs was shot during a robbery investigation.

Metro police Officer Terrance McBride and Officer John Downs

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Officer Baker is also a legacy police officer. Aaron said his father, Danny Baker, was the commander of the East Precinct and in prior years, was a captain in the department.