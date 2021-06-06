Officer who evacuated Second Avenue before bombing honored by Air Force Thunderbirds

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Officer Brenna Hosey got the ride of her life at the 2021 Great Tennessee Air Show.

The police officer flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds after being picked to be the Hometown Hero.

Ofc. Hosey was one of the six police officers that evacuated Second Avenue North ahead of the bombing on Christmas morning.

"This was once in a lifetime, and it was amazing," Officer Brenna Hosey said to the crew after her flight. "Even though this had to be pushed back a couple days, your willingness to still fly with me I appreciate."

The officer took a 45 minute flight with Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco in the No. 7 fighter jet.

He flew the duo over the crowd right after takeoff.

"We wanted everybody to see you, and what you've done for the community, and highlight your achievements as an officer in the local community," said Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco.

This was the 50th Anniversary of the Great Tennessee Air Show and the first appearance by the Thunderbirds in 10 years.