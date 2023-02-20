Officials identify victims in deadly Putnam County car crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials from the Tennessee Highway Patrol have identified victims of a deadly car crash that took place on Saturday, February 18.

THP reports that a 2021 Chrysler Voyager and a 2004 Acura TSX were driving eastbound on I-40 just before 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the Voyager, 32-year-old Linell Marshall, attempted to change lanes from the left to the right when the Voyager struck the Acura on the left side.

Both vehicles ran off the roadway to the right side of the road.

The Voyager rolled over and landed upside down facing a wooded area near the highway, as the Acura came to a rest on the west edge of the highway near a wooded area.

Officials say that eleven people were inside the Voyager at the time of the crash. Three of the passengers were adults and eight were juveniles. THP reports that no seatbelts or child restraints were used in the Voyager at the time of the crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials discovered that Shalissa Mitchell, 32, and two juvenile children died as a result of their injuries. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Seven of the passengers were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from the scene of the crash. One passenger is still in critical condition.

There were three occupants in the Acura, two adults, and one juvenile. All three occupants were transported to Cookeville Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.