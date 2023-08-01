Officials responding to deadly Springfield train crash

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to the scene of a deadly train crash in Springfield.

Officials report that the collision occurred Tuesday afternoon between a single vehicle and a train in the Kinneys Road at Matthews Road area.

At least one person has died as a result of their injuries. No information regarding the identity of the individual or the events that took place prior to the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is released.