Officials search for 2 suspects who fled following a pursuit: NPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Nolensville Police Department are searching for two suspects who remain at large in the Bent Creek area after a pursuit.

Around midnight, Tennessee Highway Patrol was pursuing an aggravated assault suspect in a stolen vehicle who they say was driving at high speed.

The driver lost control near Williams Road and Clovercroft. When it stopped, two men exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward the Bent Creek area. One wore a black hoodie, and the other wore a white hoodie.

Nolensville police said they assisted THP as they pursued the suspects on foot but lost sight of them. Williamson County officials and other local agencies assisted and conducted a search of the area with K9s and drones, but both suspects remain at large. NPD said a firearm was found in the vehicle.

Officials are asking Bent Creek residents to review Ring Doorbell video and other security camera footage recorded around midnight and the early morning hours. If your cameras captured the suspects or any suspicious activity, please notify the police.

Police said if you observe suspicious activity or believe someone is hiding on your property, remain inside, secure your doors, and call 911.