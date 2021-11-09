Officials warn drivers to be careful for deer on Tennessee roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Tuesday, records show 4,485 drivers have been involved in a deer-related crash this year on Tennessee roads.

It's a number that's expected to climb quickly now that we've entered November, known as the peak season for deer crashes.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security shows Montgomery County reports the highest number of deer crashes in the state — averaging more than 300 per year.

But drivers in every county need to be on the lookout. Compared to an average of the other 11 months, deer crashes more than triple statewide in November.

Officials say that's because it's mating season and deer are moving around more than usual.

"Look for their eyes to glow on the side of the roadway and watch for them to be on the roadway," said THP Lt. Bill Miller, "they're not thinking about anything else right now. Their minds are oblivious to what's going on around them. They will run out in front of you and you will not have a lot of time to react."

He says there are ways drivers can minimize the potential for a crash: