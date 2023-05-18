'Oh my God, she bit me': Tourist bitten by woman inside a Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trip to Nashville is vibrant, fun, and exciting. But for tourist, Anne Frey, her first time visiting Music City ended in horror.

"I didn't do anything that I can even remember other than saying that, 'Oh my God, she bit me,' and my arm was bleeding. I couldn't see it, but anybody who looked at it, like their eyes were just like, 'Oh my God, you need to get security,'" Frey said.

She said her family was in town celebrating her daughter's birthday earlier this month at Kid Rock's bar.

Her husband stepped away to grab drinks and her daughter went to the restroom when all of a sudden an unknown woman approached her.

"She was near me for all of one to two minutes. I would say it was one but it could've been one to two because it's just a blur. So then, I didn't even see her step back or leave all of a sudden she bit my arm," she said.

Metro Police say the assault happened May 2, and they’re asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to call police.

MNPD Metro Nashville Police are looking for this woman who allegedly bit another woman inside a Broadway bar.

The woman who bit Frey was there with her partner. Frey says video footage shows they both left urgently when security at the bar was notified.

"She presses the elevator again, and it was already pressed — like come on we have to get out of here. And then they didn't wait for the elevator. They went down, and they have footage of them going down the steps and out the door. And at that time we were just whisked away by security," Frey said.

Since the incident, Frey said she's visited the doctor a lot and has been warned about the harm a human bite could have.

"You have to take the antibiotics. You have to make sure to keep it clean because a human bite is like the worst. It's worse than any animal bite because of the bacteria in a human's mouth," she said.

The visits won't stop soon. Frey will need monthly lab checks to make sure she doesn't develop any infectious diseases.

"Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV — I mean it's all a possibility too. And I'm just praying I don't end up with any disease from that," Frey said.

She's hopeful the person who did this will get caught.