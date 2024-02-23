Old, abandoned building collapses in downtown Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Part of an old building collapsed in downtown Shelbyville, leaving a street closed in its wake.

Shelbyville police said that East Depot Street at South Brittan Street is closed until further notice. This would be near Templeton Insurance Company.

"We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work to address this situation. Updates will be provided as the situation progresses," police said.

Shelbyville fire officials said no one was injured during the incident and the building had been sitting abandoned.