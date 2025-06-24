Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey donates $50,000 to save Nashville middle school band program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ramsey Foundation is stepping in to help save the concert band program at J.T. Moore Middle School in Nashville with a $50,000 donation.

Matthew Ramsey, lead singer of multi-platinum country band Old Dominion and co-founder of The Ramsey Foundation, will present the check on Tuesday, June 24, at the school.

The donation comes after the school announced in March that its long-standing band program would be eliminated for the 2025-2026 school year, prompting parents to launch the "BAND TOGETHER" fundraising campaign.

With the Ramsey Foundation's contribution, the campaign has now raised over $65,000, enough to hire a part-time band director for the upcoming year. However, organizers are still working to reach their $92,000 goal by June 30 to fund a full-time band teacher.

The check presentation will take place at 10:00 a.m. at J.T. Moore Middle School, located at 4425 Granny White Pike. Students and supporters are encouraged to attend wearing red or J.T. Moore shirts.

Campaign leaders Kate Cropp and Janet Macdonald, along with school principal Dr. Gary Hughes, will be present to receive the donation.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.