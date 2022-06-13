Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary will make specialty Tennessee license plates

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet's Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary has gained national recognition for its work and now it has announced an impending release of specialty license plates available for Tennessee residents to help fund its cause.

The organization is an animal rescue nonprofit that focuses on saving elderly dogs from shelters so they can live out their final years in forever foster homes instead of being subjected to euthanization.

The license plates will be available at $35 per plate. A form is available online to fill out if you are interested in owning one. You can also write a check to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary with "Specialty Plate" in the memo. The address is 765 Nonaville Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.

Once the fee is paid, purchasers will be able to pick up their new plates at the county clerk's office. Production usually takes about 4-6 months but may take as many as 12 months initially.

If for any reason the production of the plates is not able to move forward, the $35 fee will be refunded.

The company said it will need at least 1,000 people to sign up in order to move forward with production.

For more information about the organization, you can visit the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary website.