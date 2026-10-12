Old Hickory Country Club's 100th anniversary fireworks show catches neighbors off guard

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fireworks show celebrating Old Hickory Country Club's 100th anniversary caught many nearby residents off guard Sunday night, prompting noise complaints and social media posts from neighbors who said they were not warned in advance.

Flo Overstreet and her son Tracy live just a couple of streets over from the club. Tracy watched the fireworks from his porch.

"I saw it over the trees so I decided to come out and sit and watch. I thought it was a very entertaining, good show," Tracy said.

Not everyone shared that reaction. Some residents filed complaints with the city, and many took to social media. One commenter said the noise shook his windows in Hendersonville and scared his pets. Others said the fireworks woke up their babies.

A common theme among complaints was that neighbors were not notified ahead of time.

The country club declined an interview request. According to the club's Facebook page, the celebration — which included live music and fireworks — was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed due to weather.

The club posted about the change on its Facebook page, but many residents said the notice did not reach their neighborhoods.

Dean Bell lives more than 4 miles away from the club in Hermitage. He and his wife were sitting on their back porch when they heard the noise.

"My wife and myself were sitting on the back porch watching the football games and all of a sudden we heard rumbling and popping — we thought it was gunshots at the very beginning," Bell said.

Like Flo and Tracy, Bell said he did not mind once he realized what was happening.

"It was unexpected, it didn't bother us at all. I mean, we're pro firework as long as it's not super late at night," Bell said.

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