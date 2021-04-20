Old Man Winter making a run on Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be mid-April and spring, but Mother Nature is throwing a curveball our way with some chilly temperatures.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning causing temperatures to plummet into the 30s with some rural areas in the upper 20s overnight. A cold rain with some snowflakes mixing remains possible overnight, but because the ground temperature is so warm anything that falls snow-wise will melt on contact.

While average highs this time of year are in the lower 70s, this front will cause highs to fall some 15 to 20 degrees below normal - Wednesday's temperatures will reach the mid-50s! Overnight lows will remain in the lower 30s and upper 20s Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Along with concerns for frost Thursday morning, a Freeze Watch will go into effect late Wednesday night and last until Thursday morning for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Remember, you can always keep up with the latest Storm 5 Weather Forecast by clicking here, or downloading our FREE Storm Shield App from the App Store or Google Play.