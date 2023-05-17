Olivia Hill, Eric Cox announced as 2023 Nashville Pride Parade Grand Marshals

Nashville Pride is just a few weeks away and Parade Grand Marshals have been announced!

The Grand Marshals are selected to lead and engage the community. Those selected for 2023 include Community Leader, Olivia Hill, and Health and Wellness Coach, Eric Cox.

Hill is a transgender woman who frequently educates the public about the difficulties faced by women and the LGBTQ+ community. She is frequently invited to speak to many organizations, including the Metro Nashville Police Academy, Vanderbilt University as well as serving on the board of directors for the Tennessee Pride Chamber.

Hill is also a Navy veteran and saw combat in Desert Storm.

Eric L. Cox is a health and wellness coach and entrepreneur who is also a current board member of MashUp!, a local Nashville 501 c3 meeting the needs of the LGBT+ community.

Cox also served more than ten years on the Nashville Black Pride board.

In addition to this years Grand Marshals, Nashville Pride also released this year's Stonewall Stage Lineup which can be viewed below!

615 Show Stoppers / Amber Rose / Austin St James / D-Luv Saviyon / Darkanian Snow Diamond / Dee

Zastris / Dylan B Dickerson White / Eazy Luv / Flex Cartier St James / Jackson B Nite / Juan Camarena /

Kara Belle / KC Sunshine / Ken Dartanyan / Kinsey Malone / Kyle Reed / Malik Sebastian Cassadine /

Marisol Treviño / Nicole Richards / Noel Cummings / Rasta Boi / Salem La Strange / Taniah D B

Dickerson / Taylor Made St James / Trigga Infiniti Sanchez / Whitney Gayton

The drag performers join the full Pride entertainment lineup, which includes two additional stages.

Equality Stage:

FLETCHER / Fitz and the Tantrums / Saucy Santana / Miki Ratsula / Lauren Sanderson / corook / Josey /

Ysa / Chris Housman / Tayls / Wyn Starks / Autumn Nicholas / DJs Aazera / Jane Dupree / Griffin Green

Rainbow Stage curated by RNBW Collective:

Adam Mac / Anna Clendening / Brady Riley / Carmen Dianne / Coleman.X / Danni Nicholls / Elizabeth

Davis / Gigi Rich / HALLIE / John Chandler / Kristen Merlin / Lillicat / Lindsey Hinkle / Liv Lombardi / Lorie

Jo Bridges / Mark Robert Cash / Mercy Bell / Rackley / Shelly Fairchild / Sonia Leigh / Steff Mahan / The

Low Blow / The SS-SR / Zoe Cummins