Olympic champion Allyson Felix brings 'She Runs the World' documentary tour to Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olympic champion Allyson Felix stopped by Tennessee State University as part of her nationwide She Runs the World HBCU Tour.

The most decorated American track and field Olympian brought her documentary, "She Runs the World," to campus for a special screening and discussion with students. The film follows Felix's athletic career, her advocacy for maternal protections for female athletes, and her efforts to raise awareness about Black maternal health disparities.

Felix says visiting HBCUs is especially important because she wants students to see what's possible when they pursue their goals and use their voices to create change.

"I brought my film, She Runs the World, here to TSU. Super excited to be on campus and to share this story that's so much bigger than me with students who are at such a pivotal time in their life," Felix said.

The film documents the adversity she faced throughout her career, from fighting for maternal protections for female athletes to confronting Black maternal health.

"The film documents my journey, you know, through sport and a lot of the adversity that I face. So fighting for maternal protections for female athletes, Black maternal health, and really just finding my voice. And so I think that I hope it resonates with students and inspires them," Felix said.

She hopes students walk away understanding what they are capable of achieving.

"I never would have imagined that I could have contributed to change or done some of the things I've been blessed to do. But I think sometimes you have to see somebody else who had that path that you did out there, and I think that they can do that and more," Felix said.

Felix also said she's back in training and exploring the possibility of competing again as the sport looks ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. At 40, she said she is testing what's still possible.

"I'm 40 now, and I am just really exploring what's possible at this age, and it's really kind of a gift to myself to be able to say like, wow, I get to go back, I get to see if I can push the limits, and just really try. That's all this is really about," Felix said.

She said her goals have shifted, with the focus now on the journey rather than the medals.

"It's really about the journey and the courage to just put myself out there and be vulnerable, and less about you know trying to win a medal, or even you know, if I if I don't make the team, you know, it's really about just seeing, seeing if I can," Felix said.

Felix said carrying her message to an HBCU like Tennessee State remains important, even in 2026.

She said opening up about her vulnerabilities in the film, including the birth of her daughter, was difficult but purposeful.

"Even deciding to document the process in the film, it was it was scary. I'm a very private person, and there's some really intimate moments of the film. You know, sharing the birth of my daughter and the hardships that we went through there, and it wasn't comfortable. But I think there's a bigger purpose in it, and I hope that you know other people who face the crisis of Black maternal health, you know, know that they're not alone, and also just raising the awareness of this issue in America," Felix said.

Felix said Black maternal health is an issue that affects women regardless of their status.

The Tennessee State visit marked the third stop of the tour, following appearances at Morgan State and Howard. Felix said the documentary took about two years to produce.

Following the screening, she took questions from students about leadership, advocacy and life beyond the track.

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