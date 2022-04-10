Olympic soccer player makes stop in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olympic gold medalist Carlos Salcido made a special stop in South Nashville on Saturday, April 9.

The former Mexican soccer player visited Talpa Supermarket on Nolensville Pike.

Dozens of people stopped by to take pictures with the well-known player. He signed autographs and gave away soccer balls and t-shirts to kids.

Earlier in the day he was in Franklin hosting a soccer clinic for boys and girls.

Arturo Prieto attended the event with friends and said Salcido's visit helps fuel the growing soccer culture in the city.

"When I first saw the flyer I got really excited and wanted to bring all my friends here. You know Carlos Salcido was a really Mexican idol for us fans and he brought so much cheer and happiness so we wish to meet him here today," he said.

Alto Nivel Promotions organized the event in collaboration with other groups. Several Latino-owned businesses helped sponsor the event too.