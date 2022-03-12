On a snowy day, a Franklin ice cream store raises money for Ukraine

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a day as cold and snowy as this, you'd be forgiven if you trudged right past Kilwins, an ice cream store in Downtown Franklin. Yet this place, known for cold treats, seemed to be the hottest destination in town. "How are you all today?" said Melissa Wooten, the General Manager of Kilwins.

Maybe it was because there were other warmer things on the menu. "We do have great hot chocolate so you can always get that," said Wooten.

But for most people, they made sure activity at the register rarely paused because of the cause. "It makes you feel good doing something good," said Ella Claire Bard, a customer.

"20% of everything we sell will go to Ukrainian relief efforts," explained Wooten.

Wooten says she became extra attached to the Ukrainian region after a mission trip there several years ago. "HopeHouse allows families there to adopt children, by supplying housing funds for that," said Wooten.

So much so, she brought back more than just experiences. "Through that organization, we’ve adopted three daughters from Ukraine," said Wooten. "This is Sarah, this is Elizabeth and this is Rachel."

Her three daughters were old enough when they were adopted to remember their home country, which is why this mom is on a mission. "And to be able to do something to help, even no matter how big or small it ends up being today, it’s a great opportunity to be able to help," she said.

An opportunity even customers from out of town couldn't pass up. "Help them, they need help right now, and hopefully we can all pitch in together and do it," said Wooten.

Because even when the weather is cold and the world can seem colder, there are sweet reminders of the good — as long as you don't just trudge by. "Even though we can’t do much but it’s something to help," said Wooten.

If you'd like to help HopeHouse International, click here.

