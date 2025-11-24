On-duty, uniformed first responders can receive a free Thanksgiving meal at Posty's

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp