1767 Designs Turns Torn-Down Nashville Homes Into Art, Furniture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's boom means tearing down old homes to make way for new builds. Now, one local maker is salvaging old materials and creating new art.

At 1767 Designs they sift through, trim and even burn the old to make it new.

"It's great because there are so many new people coming here and they're all really supportive of small businesses. I think it's tougher and tougher for small businesses to stay within Nashville which is why we're in Old Hickory Village," said Patrick Hayes, founder of 1767 Designs.

Hayes moved to Nashville about five-years-ago.

"I was going to get a job in the music industry as I'm sure most people do and then found myself with more free time, started to build furniture for my own house and that's started to evolve into what is now 1767 today."

Today, he's making furniture and artwork from Nashville homes that have been torn down.

"I knew there was something there that we could save from being thrown away and turn it into something new and exciting," he said. "We started off doing reclaimed wood art and coffee tables and that has grown into full-scale art installations working with companies like Urban Cowboy in East Nashville and the Thompson Hotel downtown."

Hayes says finding the right material means getting your hands dirty.

"I don't really know what we're gonna find until we get into the house itself and poke around and see what's happening," he said.

