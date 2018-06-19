50 Jobs Coming To Robertson Co. In Tate Ornamental Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tate Ornamental, Inc. announced an expansion to Robertson County, bringing 50 new jobs and invest $6 million in the county.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Tate Ornamental, Inc. officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The metal, millwork and stonework manufacturer is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the area.



“I want to thank Tate Ornamental for choosing to expand in Robertson County and for its continued investment in White House,” Rolfe said. “Since 2011, more than 77,000 jobs have been created in the manufacturing sector and I appreciate Tate Ornamental for creating 50 new manufacturing jobs in White House.”



Tate Ornamental is a family owned and operated company that has been in business since 1988. The company manufactures ornamental metal, architectural millwork and stonework for many industries including hospitality, corporate offices, shopping centers, museums, government buildings and more.

"For our company to continue to grow and adapt, we need partnership and support from the surrounding community. We are grateful to know we have that and more from the State of Tennessee, Robertson County and the City of White House — all of which helped make this expansion possible. We feel White House is the prime location for manufacturing our goods and transporting them across the country to our projects in Seattle, Miami, New York and Washington, D.C., and we’re confident our neighbors in Robertson County will feel the same,” Tate said in the press release.

With this expansion, Tate Ornamental will be expanding its operation into a new 80,000 square foot facility in White House.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin in summer 2018 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.