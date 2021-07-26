Biometric technology company IBT moving to Franklin, will create more than 140 jobs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC (IBT), a fingerprinting technology company, has announced it’s moving its headquarters to Franklin.

IBT officials made the announcement Monday, saying the company is investing $2.3 million in Williamson County and will create more than 140 jobs.

WHAT’S IBT?

According to a release, IBT was originally founded in 1999 as an alternative to the traditional fingerprinting methods. The company says after 9/11, it partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to “implement biometric enrollment and state criminal history checks.”

IBT says it’s focused on bringing the “next evolution of biometric enrollment technology to the public with reliable, easy-to-use biometric enrollment, while working to develop new enrollment delivery models for consumer market and government marketplace.”

CEO Charles Carroll said the company provides services to state and federal governments as well as consumer markets through sports and entertainment products.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says over the last five years, it’s announced nearly 30 development projects in Williamson County, which has resulted in 4,000 job commitments and $382 million in capital investment.