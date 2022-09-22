Cannery Hall to reopen as Nashville's largest independent music complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A longtime Nashville music venue will reopen its doors next year under a new name. The former home of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and The High Watt is in the process of undergoing major renovations after being bought earlier this year.

The venue will be called Cannery Hall.

When it reopens in 2023, it will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville. The goal is to still have the same feel and look that all music lovers know.

The developers consist of almost all local Nashvillians that have a passion for preserving historic properties, which is what they'll do with the 140-year-old building.

The renovated space will have three stages which range from holding 325 to 1,200 people and a new event space.

It will also have new state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems and several other updated features for a better overall venue flow which include new bathrooms, more food and drink options and ample parking. The updates also plan to make the venue the most artist-friendly venue in the city with world-class green room facilities and easy tour bus parking.

The venues that were formerly in the building continue to look for a new space to call home.