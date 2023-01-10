Community invited to discuss final plans for new downtown riverfront park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders will be discussing final plans for a new downtown park Tuesday night. Wharf Park would be located along the Cumberland River next to Silliman Evans Bridge.

Plans for this space have been in the works for several years and Tuesday night's meeting marks the last time the community has a chance to chime in.

City of Nashville

There are multiple renderings city leaders will choose from, all of them include family-friendly amenities like sport fields, fitness trails, outdoor workout equipment, nature playgrounds, picnic areas and a cafe. The city also said this could be Nashville's best opportunity to house a rowing center and boathouse.

City of Nashville

City of Nashville

City of Nashville

The undeveloped property is roughly 25 acres and Metro Parks began planning to develop in 2020. The pandemic put a dent in those plans. Since then there have been two community meetings and Tuesday will mark the third and final one.

Adjacent to Wharf Park is the former Tennessee African American School for the Blind. Plans to restore and repurpose that space will also be discussed. The city said part of that property will be used to build more affordable housing.

The meeting is happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sonny West Conference Center in the Howard Office Building with Metro Parks and Metro Planning.