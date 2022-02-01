Construction boom in Lebanon leaves building inspectors needing more help

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Lebanon, more construction means more work for building inspectors- now they’re also asking for more help.

“Lebanon, like the rest of Middle Tennessee, is growing,” said Mayor Rick Bell.

Between 2020 and 2021 the city saw roughly a 50% increase in building permits, putting a strain on the small team of inspectors. “The building inspectors- they’re on the front line to make sure that happens. So they need assistance and we feel like now is the time to make that happen,” said Bell.

That’s why the city council will soon vote on adding a new person to that team.

“We want to manage growth before it gets here, but once it’s here we want to make sure its done correctly,” said Bell.

With growing industries come improvements for things like infrastructure- something Bell said residents won't have to foot the bill for. "Traffic signals for example, developers pay for those. If they’re creating more traffic, we need a traffic signal, they pay for that. They pay for road improvements and now we’re starting the process for them to start paying for utility improvements as well.”

City of Lebanon Singe family units nearly doubled in Lebanon from 2020 to 2021.

With no sight of things slowing down, more help may be needed so that the city can grow safely.

“You know one of my goals is to manage growth to make sure that what we get is quality and building inspectors make sure that happens,” said Bell.

If approved by the city council, the building inspector opening will be made available immediately.The position pays $32,500 and includes benefits.