Envision Cayce: Mixed-use, mixed-income housing development taking shape in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More affordable housing is a big need here in Nashville and a major project that addresses this issue is making progress.

The Envision Cayce project has been in the works since 2013. This part of a revitalization effort for the community in East Nashville, which was built back in the 1930s.

The first new buildings began opening back in 2017. Of course, the Metro Development and Housing Agency says this comes with a multi-million-dollar price tag to build the mixed-use and mixed-income development. That plan includes a new health center, pharmacy, grocery store and a library.

Thursday night, MDHA updated the city on the progress. We're told the Red Oak Town Homes are under construction and plan to open this fall.

Another 111-unit phase will open next March at 5th and Sumner

Boscobel Heights park is also in the works. It'll run for four blocks along the development.

A library has also been designed but just needs funding

MDHA is also talking about adding a grocery store at the corner of 5th and Jerry Newsom Way.

MDHA says this project is going to take a while to finish, calling it a marathon not a race.