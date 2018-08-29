Faurecia Breaks Ground On $30M Facility In Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - City and company officials broke ground a new multi-million dollar Faurecia facility in Spring Hill.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday at the facility location off of Cleburne Road.

The automotive components manufacturer plans to create 143 new jobs and invest more than $30 million in Maury County.

“I want to thank Faurecia for choosing to locate its new facility in Spring Hill,” Haslam said in the facility's announcement. “Tennessee’s automotive sector continues to be one of our strongest industries with more than 135,000 automotive workers across the state. The creation of these 140 positions in Maury County will help Tennessee not only lead in the automotive sector, but in the creation of high-quality manufacturing jobs.”

With this location, Faurecia plans to manufacture door panel assemblies. The company plans on building a new 145,000 square foot facility located at 3555 Cleburne Road.

“Since 2011, TNECD has secured more than 9,000 new job commitments in Maury County. I thank Faurecia for choosing to locate its new manufacturing facility in Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “With 143 new jobs, Maury County and Spring Hill will continue to have strong economic momentum, which will create a better living and working environment for its residents.”