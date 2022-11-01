Future of Nashville's East Bank is up for a vote at Metro Council Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of the East Bank continues to loom over city leaders. On Tuesday night, Metro Council will be making more decisions on whether or not to move the project forward.

There are three different items on the agenda, all connected to what could be the city's largest project ever. Council members have previously said they don't want to be rushed in making decisions.

During Tuesday's meeting, they'll be looking at two resolutions that require only a single vote. The first lays out what it would take to finance, construct and operate a new Titans stadium. If the vote passes, it does not approve the funding — just allows the project to move forward. The other resolution would allow the Division of Purchases to issue a solicitation for development of portions of the Nissan Stadium campus. If passed it would not finalize the project.

Lastly on the agenda is a bill to increase the hotel occupancy privilege tax by 1%, which is a big part of how a new stadium would be funded. It has to pass three votes before approval. Council members are expected to pass this bill with no discussion.