‘Lake Palmer' Development Set To Begin This Fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A familiar site in Midtown Nashville could finally see a transformation more than a decade in the making. This fall, construction will begin on the area of land known as “Lake Palmer.”

The eight-story hole in the ground will soon be transformed into two-towers three and four times that size.

This spot was nicknamed “Lake Palmer,” because it's collected water since 2007 when developer Alex Palmer blasted the site.

New developers just released the details this week for their project to fill the land called “Broadwest” – where Broadway meets West End.

The first tower will be a 21-story office building, while the second tower will be 34 stories and include a luxury hotel and condos.

There will also be 125,000 square feet of office and retail space between the towers, a park in the center of the development and one of the largest parking decks in Nashville with 2,500 spaces.

