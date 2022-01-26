Metro Nashville Codes issued record-breaking building permits in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As more people move to Nashville so does many businesses, Metro Nashville Codes and Building Safety Administration issued more than 14,600 building permits in 2021 valued at nearly $5.5 billion.

More than $4 billion of the year’s valuation came from just 2,499 commercial construction permits. Permits can range from new construction to rehab or electrical and plumbing work.

Reggie Polk, a contractor, says he can bare witness to the many changes happening around Nashville.

It was in 2011 when he opened Polk & Associates Construction Inc — a general contracting and construction company.

"I mean, the landscape has completely changed. I think over the past couple of years I've been looking at the crane watch all the cranes that are here in Nashville," Polk said.

Since opening, Polk says his company has had a hand in more than a dozen projects and not just here in Nashville.

Projects with the state of Tennessee, the Nashville International Airport and some private companies.

"We work in Alabama, we're in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana and also Illinois," Polk said.

Polk says he has already applied for another permit this year to help build a new project .

Assistant director of Metro Codes Emily Lamb say these permits are everything from a permit for a homeowner to build a new deck to a million-dollar company wanting to move its headquarters to Nashville.

"Here we are second year in a row having set records that it's it's just not slowing down which you know, sends the loud and clear message Nashville is continues to be a booming city," Lamb said, "It continues to be a place where people want to come whether that's to live and to work or whether that's to come visit. But there's just a lot of development in Nashville and there's no signs of slowing."

Permit valuation for the 2020 calendar year was at $4.6 billion for 11,482 building permits.

This is the first time in Metro history the city has issued more than 14,000 permits in a single year.

The previous record was 12,561 permits in 2016.