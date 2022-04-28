Metro police to increase staffing to help with traffic ahead of GEODIS Park inaugural match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of Nashville Soccer Club's inaugural home opener at GEODIS Park on Sunday, Metro police have announced increased staffing to help with the flow of traffic near the stadium.

With the ability to seat 30,000 people, GEODIS Park is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada. However, there are only 5,000 club-controlled parking spots.

MNPD said there will be 48 extra officers on duty that will staff multiple traffic posts and neighborhood security for the match starting at 10:30 a.m.

Officers will be at the following traffic posts to manually control traffic signals and help direct traffic:



Interstate 65 on & off ramps at Wedgewood Avenue

Wedgewood Avenue at Raines Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Lot Interim Driveway

Nolensville Pike at Wingrove Street

Nolensville Pike at Craighead Street

Nolensville Pike at Woodycrest Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Polk Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Vivelle Drive

Nolensville Pike at Glenrose Avenue

Interstate 440 on & off ramps at Nolensville Pike

Bransford Avenue at Craighead Street

On-site parking at the new stadium has been presold.

Anyone attending the game who does not have a parking pass is encouraged to use a ride app to get to the park. The drop-off area for ride apps will be on Craighead Street. Ride app drivers dropping off passengers can access Craighead Street from Nolesville Pike. They will exit from Eighth Avenue S. Traffic on Craighead Street between Nolensville Pike and Eighth Avenue S. will be one way.

Fans can also park in a satellite parking area and take a shuttle bus to the stadium.

Metro police are urging anyone headed to the stadium not to park in the nearby neighborhoods. Vehicles that are parked illegally or on private property without the owner's consent will ticketed and towed.