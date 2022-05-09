Nashville is the second hottest city for job market, according to experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nashville has the music, the culture and now the jobs. Nashville continues to be the "it city" with now the second-strongest job market in the nation, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics.

The top cities are Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Jacksonville, Florida.

They’re in midsize cities, all with a population under 2.3 million. The analysis shows they are in states with fairly low-income taxes, or none at all, and their climates allow for outdoor activities all year round.

To find the areas with the strongest job markets, The Wall Street Journal, working with Moody’s Analytics, assessed 300 metro areas.

The rankings measured five factors: the unemployment rate, labor-force participation rate, job growth, labor force growth and wage growth in 2021. An average of those rankings was used to determine the hottest labor market in the U.S.

Larger areas, with more than one million residents, were ranked separately from smaller ones.

"It's a great time to be somebody trying to get into a new career, because Nashville is booming," said Al Brady, director of admissions at UpRise Nashville.

It's a career development program. Brady said they are helping people make the jump into Nashville's hot job market.

"We take those in Nashville who are unemployed in what we say is underemployed and help them we call them leaders help them lead their journey into a career. Not a job, but a career with upward mobility."

Brady said in UpRise's last career development class, 80% of those who participated in camp got the skills they needed and they are currently working in careers.

"You're actually getting the skills you need to get into a job that will allow you to grow. So, we want to help you get that first step in and then also walk alongside you as you grow your career."

Brady said he wasn't surprised to hear for another year, Music City is the second greatest city for its job market.

He just wants to make sure the people already living in Nashville can have a greater chance in benefiting from the booming job market.

UpRise Nashville is already accepting Leaders for its next class which begins on June 20.

Training Camp will begin on June 20, and wrap July 21. Training Camp is five weeks, Monday through Thursday, from 9 to 2:30.

