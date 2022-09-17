New Mt. Juliet shopping center 'Charlie's Place' nearing completion, named after Charlie Daniels

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — New shops are coming to a development named after a beloved neighbor and country star in Mt. Juliet.

Charlie's Place is a planned shopping center with several buildings close to completion.

The development is named after Wilson County resident and country legend, Charlie Daniels.

The Tennessean reported that a locally-owned cafe and a Honey Baked Ham are coming to the complex, and more is planned for two other buildings — also named after local musicians: Darryl Worley and Tracy Lawrence.