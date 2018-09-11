On The Rise: Nashville's Chef Shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - During a time of unprecedented growth, Nashville has seen hundreds of new restaurants open over the last few years. The problem is there are often not enough chefs to fill those kitchens.

It has become an unintended consequence of a city experiencing a restaurant boom like never before.

"There is such a need for these jobs right now in Nashville, and we're only able to fill a small niche," said Dr. Paul Brennen who oversees the culinary program at Nashville State Community College.

Over the last few years, Dr. Brennan and his colleagues have seen an influx in students wanting to become chefs. A few years ago, they even expanded their kitchen classroom facility to a larger space just outside of downtown Nashville.

But it's still hard to keep up with the increased demand for highly qualified, well-trained chefs.

"If we are unable to fill those hourly positions here in Nashville, those restaurants will start to disappear because they won't be able to sustain. We're hoping that eventually we'll be able to address the need."