Owner Looks To Keep Revitalization Spirit Alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local event promoter hopes his new cocktail bar and speakeasy is a perfect fit to bridge the historic North Nashville area with his new concept.

Robert Higgins plans to open Minerva Ave. on September 7th on Buchanan Street.

He named the bar after the street his parents bought their first home on in St. Louis, Missouri.

"I think North Nashville is going to give every other neighborhood a run for their money with the growth opportunity," Higgins said.

Higgins said he hopes to keep the growing revitalization spirit of North Nashville alive with his investment. Slim and Huskey's and The Roll Out also on the same street have gained national attention. Places like Moguls Barbershop and Ed's Fish and Pizza are well-known staples also benefiting from these new businesses.

"That will continue to grow because it's historic. You can't say North Nashville, you can't say Buchanan Street without mentioning Ed's Fish. Everybody wants a fish sandwich too," he said.

Higgins said the bar will bring a cultural experience that crosses generations and highlights the impact of art, movies and music from the 80s, 90s into the present day.

