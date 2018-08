NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Owners of the popular downtown Nashville restaurant, Pancho and Lefty's Cantina, announced their expansion to Sylvan Park.

The Mexican restaurant will take over the space previously owned by Local Taco along Murphy Road.

It's expected to open in late January, and include a family-friendly patio.

Pacho and Lefty's original location across from Bridgestone Arena opened about a year ago.