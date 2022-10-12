Redeveloping the East Bank: Group pushes for affordable housing in historic development

The conversation about what the East Bank redevelopment will look like continues, but the focus remains for many on how it will impact affordable housing in the area.

The original renderings for the East Bank came out about two months ago and since then, there have been more benchmarks added by the mayor.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Cooper hosted another conversation about the "Imagine East Bank Plan." Planners want to redevelop the entire area, making use of the currently under-utilized hundreds of acres with a focus on the riverfront and green space.

Cooper says it will become a core part of the city and that it will include plenty of sidewalks, bike lanes, transportation and affordable housing, as well as plenty of green space.

The plans have already been approved, so they are currently coordinating with other Metro departments for the next steps.

On Sunday, the group Nashville Organized for Action and Hope, or NOAH, met to push for more affordable housing.

At that meeting, Cooper and several others behind the redevelopment design said plans are in the works to commit to making a portion of the housing built in the East Bank plan affordable.

"In the past six weeks since the plans came out, we've engaged with the mayor's affordable housing task force to develop some housing benchmarks that have been added to the plan since the first draft was released to the public," said Harriett Brooks, landscape architect with Metro Planning Department Design Studio. "But we really wanted that to be a community engagement effort and to hear what people wanted to see.

This project is expected to be the biggest redevelopment in Nashville's history.