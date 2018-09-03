Sisters Push For More Development Along Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's no secret -- Nashville is changing. You can easily find a new restaurant or even an entire neighborhood popping up each week.

When sisters Kathy Leslie and Sandra Austin opened Shugga Hi Bakery & Cafe at 1000 Dickerson Pike, they knew it could be a challenge.

"When we decided to start a business, we wanted to be in an area where everyone can enjoy what we had to offer," Leslie said.

They are pushing for more businesses to take the initiative and start building along the highly trafficked area.

"Although there is 22,000 people passing by every day, the thing is to get them to stop because in the past there was nothing here. So they just go from one place to another, but now that we’re here and some other places are here, we’re just trying to stop and get them to come in," Leslie said.

The two grew up in East Nashville a few blocks away from where they run the bakery and cafe. For years, Dickerson Pike was known for drug sales and prostitution, but the image has changed. They want future businesses and development leaders to take a chance as well and still keep that feeling of home.

"You see half a million houses around the corner, condos coming up, hotels coming up, and so we knew this was the gateway to the city. It’s the only place really that you can still see the skyline," Leslie said.

They started their business with their mom in mind.

"Our joy is feeding folk. When she would bake these desserts every day of the week, and I mean every day even if it was just a simple pudding, we always had something sweet," Austin said.

The bakery and restaurant is open Thursdays through Sundays.