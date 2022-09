ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two boys were injured and one was killed in a late-night shooting in Antioch.

The shooting happened on Piccadilly Row just before midnight by the Signature Point Apartments.

The victims drove about a half mile to Treetop Drive. It is unclear if they drove themselves or if someone else drove them. This call came in at 11:48 p.m. a few minutes after the Piccadilly Row call.

As for a suspect, we are waiting to learn more.