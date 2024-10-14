One day after Jefferson Street shooting: How one restaurant is providing comfort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a shooting on Jefferson Street in North Nashville Saturday, Metro Police say a 24-year-old man was killed and nine other people were hurt, including three children.

Police say the shooting started because two groups of people had an issue with one another.

In the meantime, nearby businesses like Kingdom Cafe and Grill were busy all day because of nearby TSU homecoming celebrations.

"It was a very great day, to be honest with you. Never expected anything like that to happen," said the manager of Kingdom Cafe, Howard Jones. "I looked outside here when I was cleaning out tables and everybody was running."

One day later, Jones is back at work, trying to put a smile on customers' faces.

"It's a great community," he concluded. "This kind of thing doesn't happen every day."

Jones also shared with me his hope that there will be more police presence in that area in the future, adding it all starts with a conversation.

