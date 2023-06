NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Nolensville Pike.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike and only one vehicle was involved, according to Metro police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

