FRANKLIN, Tenn. — One person has died in a car accident in Franklin on Easter Sunday. Police say eight people were injured after two cars crashed into each other at Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Boulevard.

Franklin Police had this to say in a statement. "Our hearts are with the families and their loved ones, and our hearts are heavy with the seriousness of such tragedy on this Easter Sunday."

According to a witness, the crash happened around 1 p.m. and one of the vehicles caught on fire.