One dead after Jeep crashes into TDOT maintenance truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died when a Jeep crashed into a Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance truck early Tuesday morning, according to TDOT.

The crash happened at about 1:30a.m. on I-65 north, near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. All northbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

According to TDOT, the Jeep crashed into the TDOT maintenance truck and one person inside the Jeep died.

One other person was injured in the crash.

TDOT hopes to reopen northbound lanes of I-65 by about 6:00a.m. Tuesday.