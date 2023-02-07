Watch Now
One dead after Jeep crashes into TDOT maintenance truck

The crash happened early Tuesday on I-65 north near Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
One person was killed when a Jeep crashed into a TDOT maintenance truck.
Posted at 3:49 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 04:49:10-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died when a Jeep crashed into a Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance truck early Tuesday morning, according to TDOT.

The crash happened at about 1:30a.m. on I-65 north, near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. All northbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

According to TDOT, the Jeep crashed into the TDOT maintenance truck and one person inside the Jeep died.

One other person was injured in the crash.

TDOT hopes to reopen northbound lanes of I-65 by about 6:00a.m. Tuesday.

