One dead after shooting at Clarksville bar

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Clarksville.

Officials responded to the scene at Smooves Bar and Grill in the 2100 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Upon arrival at the scene, a witness told Clarksville Police that a person who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen was inside the bar.

Officials began treating the male victim until EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are working to contact the victim's family before his identity is released.

No further information is available at this time.