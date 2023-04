NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting near a gas station on Broadway early Saturday morning.

Metro Police responded to the 1100 block of Broadway just before 3:00 a.m.

Officials say one man was injured in the shooting and another man died as a result of his injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.