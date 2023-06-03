One dead, five injured in two-vehicle crash on I-24 East in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and five people are injured after a two-vehicle car crash on I-24 East in Davidson County early Saturday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene at mile marker 38 near Lickton Pike around 3:00 a.m.

According to Emergency Dispatch, at least two of those individuals involved were transported to local hospitals.

All eastbound lanes are closed in the area following the crash.

No further information about the cause of the accident or the number of individuals in each vehicle is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.